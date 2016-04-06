USD/CHF Firmer, Advances Beyond 0.9600

The greenback is extending its upside momentum today, taking USD/CHF to the area of session highs in the 0.9600 neighbourhood.



USD/CHF up on risk-appetite



Positive results from the Chinese Services PMI during March have ignited a better tone in the risk-associated space today, prompting the pair to regain the upside after bottoming out in the mid-0.9500s on Tuesday.



Absent releases in the Swiss economy today, all the attention will be on the FOMC minutes due in the European evening, with market consensus pointing to a mixed tone from the Committee.



USD/CHF key levels



The pair is now advancing 0.47% at 0.9607 facing the next resistance at 0.9715 (20-day sma) followed by 0.9791 (high Mar.25) and finally 0.9824 (200-day sma). On the other hand, a breakdown of 0.9547 (2016 low Apr.1) would aim for 0.9523 (monthly low Sep.18 2015) and then 0.9473 (monthly low Oct.15 2015).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

