US DOLLAR Technical Analysis: There Is A Season…

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•US Dollar Technical Strategy: Short On Hold of 200-DMA As Resistance •US Dollar Sees Largest 2-Day Drop since Topping in March 2015 •US Dollar Below 1-year 3-Standard Deviation Channel Dollar Bulls, or what’s left of them, have found themselves at a definitive level. The recent bounce from 11,854 has aligned with the 2009 high and is a level that we’ve encouraged focusing on since the drop began in February. Now that we are here, it is perfectly plausible to think a breakdown in the long-term dollar trend is around the corner. Of course, few would have predicted this in January as we had the highest levels in 14 years on the ... READ MORE