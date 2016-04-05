FXWIREPRO: NZD/USD Breaks Below 0.68 Handle, Sell Rallies, Target 66.80
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: NZD/USD Breaks Below 0.68 Handle, Sell Rallies, Target 66.80

5 April 2016, 10:49
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
124

FXWIREPRO: NZD/USD Breaks Below 0.68 Handle, Sell Rallies, Target 66.80

  • NZD/USD bears tighten grip below 0.68 handle, pair hit fresh weekly lows at 0.6770. 
  • New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Survey of Business Opinion was released earlier today. 
  • Data showed business confidence dropped in the first quarter of 2016, with a net 1% of businesses expecting a deterioration in the economy in the next six months. 
  • Short term drivers, such as NZ-US interest rate spreads and commodity prices have in contrast been pointing downside for the pair. 
  • Technicals on daily charts confirm downside for the pair. Price action has broken below 10-DMA at 0.6797. 
  • RSI is biased south, Stochs have rolled over from overbought zone and the MACD line is on the verge of a bearish crossover on signal line. 
  • Immediate resistance is seen at 0.6797 (10-DMA) ahead of 0.68 handle. While supports are located at 0.6720 (Mar 22nd lows) and then 0.6680 (Dec 17th lows). 
  • Broader market sentiment along with upcoming US data and the Fonterra’s dairy auction results will provide fresh impetus to the pair.

Recommendation: Good to sell rallies around 0.6780/90, SL: 0.6840, TP: 0.6720/0.67/0.6680 

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com


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