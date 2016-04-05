FXWIREPRO: NZD/USD Breaks Below 0.68 Handle, Sell Rallies, Target 66.80

NZD/USD bears tighten grip below 0.68 handle, pair hit fresh weekly lows at 0.6770.

bears tighten grip below 0.68 handle, pair hit fresh weekly lows at 0.6770. New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Survey of Business Opinion was released earlier today.

Data showed business confidence dropped in the first quarter of 2016, with a net 1% of businesses expecting a deterioration in the economy in the next six months.

Short term drivers, such as NZ-US interest rate spreads and commodity prices have in contrast been pointing downside for the pair.

Technicals on daily charts confirm downside for the pair. Price action has broken below 10-DMA at 0.6797.

RSI is biased south, Stochs have rolled over from overbought zone and the MACD line is on the verge of a bearish crossover on signal line.

Immediate resistance is seen at 0.6797 (10-DMA) ahead of 0.68 handle. While supports are located at 0.6720 (Mar 22nd lows) and then 0.6680 (Dec 17th lows).

Broader market sentiment along with upcoming US data and the Fonterra’s dairy auction results will provide fresh impetus to the pair.



Recommendation: Good to sell rallies around 0.6780/90, SL: 0.6840, TP: 0.6720/0.67/0.6680





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com





