GBP/JPY Trade Idea

Minor resistance 158.60 (trend line joining 159.56 and 158.83)

Major support -158

The pair has recovered after making a low of 158.16 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around 158.83.

Intraday trend is slightly bullish as long as support 158 holds.

Any break below 158 will drag the pair down till 156.50/156 in short term.

On the higher side any break above 158.60 will take the pair to next level 159.60/160.48.

Minor trend reversal only above 161.

Short term bearish invalidation only above 162.60



It is good to buy at dips around 158.60-65 with SL around 158 for the TP of 159.60/160.25



Resintance: R1-158.60, R2-159.65,R3-160.50 Support: S1-158,S2-156.50,S3-156





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

