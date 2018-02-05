BoJ, Kuroda and JPY vs USD GBP EUR

Following the comments from the BoJ Deputy Governor Iwata, Reuters reports the key headlines from the BoJ Governor Kuroda’s speech in Parliament.

Highlights:

Maintaining the 2% price target is very important.

We are still halfway to achieve the 2% price target.

No change to approach in quantitative easing.

Still, need to maintain quantitative easing.

Must patiently maintain powerful easing as inflation is still distant from 2% inflation target.

But must watch out for the impact of prolonged easing on banks’ profits.

GBPJPY Technicals

Kuroda keeps JPY under bearish pressure. 154.600 is the intraday support. Dragon is trading 155.300 and closings above 155.460, will carry the price 156.250.

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