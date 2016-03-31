EUR/USD Unmoved by German Data, Stoxx 50 Futures Open Lower

Contract in German retail sales failed to move EUR/USD pair, which trades on a weaker note around 1.1315 levels amid weak action in the European equity futures.



Three-day winning streak at risk



Spot has been on a three-day winning streak largely due to falling Fed rate hike bets and the resulting broad based sell-off in the USD. Moreover, even the rally in equities this week has failed to keep the common currency on a back foot.



The pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures are down 0.20% in early trading, but are having no effect on the EUR/USD pair. Ahead in the day, ECB accounts are due for release along with initial jobless claims in the US and Fed speak.



EUR/USD Technical Levels



The immediate support is seen at 1.1293 (23.6% of May 2014-Mar 2015 drop), under which the spot could test 1.1259 (5-DMA). On the higher side, a violation at Mar 17 high of 1.1342 would expose 1.1376 (Feb 11 high).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

