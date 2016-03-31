In FX trading, use stops to protect profits and minimise losses

•A look at AUDNZD trends shows how stop losses are useful in FX trading

•A bullish rally followed the prolonged 2011 to 2015 bear market for the AUDNZD

•A classic AUDNZD symmetrical triangle pattern was finally completed on March 2

•The long term upside potential of AUDNZD is considerable Having previously managed to capitalise upon a “satisfactory” portion of a bear market for the AUDNZD (from 2011 to 2015), upon identifying a completed 5-wave Elliott Wave sequence in April 2015 (with Waves 5/ and 1/ roughly equalling one another and AUDNZD reversing around parity), a strong impulsive (bullish) rally to ... READ MORE