New Zealand Business Confidence Dips In March

Business confidence in New Zealand weakened again in March, the latest survey from ANZ Bank showed Thursday.



The business confidence index fell to 3.2 in March from 7.1 in the previous month.



At the same time, the activity outlook improved in March. The corresponding index climbed to 29.4 from 25.5 in February.



"Firms are more optimistic about prospects for their own business and this is a far more important signal for economic direction," ANZ said.





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