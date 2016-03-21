New Zealand Net Migration Continues To Rise In February

New Zealand's net migration increased further in February, driven by more arrivals from Australia, figures from Statistics New Zealand showed Monday.



In the year to February 29, the country recorded a net migration of 67,400. It resulted from a new high of 124,200 migrant arrivals and 56,900 migrant departures. This was the 19th consecutive month to show a record annual net gain.



Net migration from Australia continued to climb in February, with a net gain 1,600 migrants. This was the highest annual net gain of migrants since September 1991.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual net gain of migrants totaled 6,100 in February, Unchanged from the rounded figure for January.



Visitor arrivals to the country numbered 373,400 in February, up 9.0 percent from the same month a year ago.



"An increase in holidaymakers, coupled with 2016 being a leap year, helped boost visitor arrivals to a record high for a February month," population statistics manager, Jo-Anne Skinner, said.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

