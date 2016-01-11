NZD/USD: Breakout Of A Bearish Rising Wedge - BofA Merrill

The long term downtrend for NZDUSD is at risk of entering another leg lower. A bearish rising wedge price pattern is developing on the weekly chart. This is a corrective pattern represented by two positively sloped and converging lines that consolidated a downtrend. When the support level in the pattern is broken, it implies a continuation of the prior downtrend. If price closes below the support line of about .6550, support is broken and new downside targets can be estimated. There is significant confluence at.....