AUD/NZD testing lows on RBA's Edwards

AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.0742 with a high of 1.0783 and a low of 1.0740. The Aussie is lower with the recent comments form RBA's Edwards crossing the wires saying he would be more comfortable with the Aussie at 0.65. AUD/NZD had otherwise been drifting to the downside within the broader consolidation of the recent bull trend from last week's lows of 1.0575. The Aussie has garnered some strength in the background of commodity prices recovering, within the ebbs and flows, and an improved risk apatite in...