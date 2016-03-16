AUDNZD 1,300-Pip Move on the Horizon?

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As we head into yet another important FOMC statement, I wanted to bring up a currency pair that is somewhat sheltered from any Fed-induced volatility. I have mentioned AUDNZD several times since November of last year. Those commentaries mostly centered around the bottoming pattern that has been taking shape over the last twenty seven months. With the four-year 3,700-pip decline putting the cross at multi-year lows, the inverse head and shoulders pattern (second chart) comes at a pivotal time for the pair. The monthly chart below is ... READ MORE