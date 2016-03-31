FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Remains Supported Above 112.00, Japan's Housing Data in Focus
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Remains Supported Above 112.00, Japan's Housing Data in Focus

31 March 2016, 05:57
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Remains Supported Above 112.00, Japan's Housing Data in Focus

  • USD/JPY is currently trading around 112.37 marks. 
  • It made intraday high at 112.65 and low at 112.24 levels. 
  • Pair breaks key support level at 112.60 and confirms bearish trend for the moment. 
  • Initial support levels are seen at 111.34 and 110.66 levels. 
  • On the top side, key resistance levels are seen at 112.60, 113.43, 113.98 and 114.87 marks. 
  • Today Japan will release housing start data. Market anticipates -2.2% fall m/m vs 0.2% m/m previous release.


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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