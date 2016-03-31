0
115
FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Remains Supported Above 112.00, Japan's Housing Data in Focus
- USD/JPY is currently trading around 112.37 marks.
- It made intraday high at 112.65 and low at 112.24 levels.
- Pair breaks key support level at 112.60 and confirms bearish trend for the moment.
- Initial support levels are seen at 111.34 and 110.66 levels.
- On the top side, key resistance levels are seen at 112.60, 113.43, 113.98 and 114.87 marks.
- Today Japan will release housing start data. Market anticipates -2.2% fall m/m vs 0.2% m/m previous release.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com