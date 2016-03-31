FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Remains Supported Above 112.00, Japan's Housing Data in Focus

USD/JPY is currently trading around 112.37 marks.

is currently trading around 112.37 marks. It made intraday high at 112.65 and low at 112.24 levels.

Pair breaks key support level at 112.60 and confirms bearish trend for the moment.

Initial support levels are seen at 111.34 and 110.66 levels.

On the top side, key resistance levels are seen at 112.60, 113.43, 113.98 and 114.87 marks.

Today Japan will release housing start data. Market anticipates -2.2% fall m/m vs 0.2% m/m previous release.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

