Copy trading signals from Telegram to MT4/MT5 using AI

WHAT IS TELEGRAM TO MT4/MT5 USING AI?

Telegram to MT4/MT5 Signal Copier receives trading signals from Telegram groups and channels, then execute them automatically in your MT4 or MT5 trading account.

This self-hosted solution uses AI to understand trading signals in any format and language, eliminating the need for templates, custom parsers, or complex rules.

It also provides advanced settings for symbol mapping, risk management, signal customization, and many other options, giving you full control over how your trading signals are processed and executed.





REQUIREMENTS

1. Signal Copier Bridge

Signal Copier Bridge is the desktop application that connects your signal sources with your trading platforms. It is also where you configure and manage your automation.

Download Signal Copier Bridge

2. Telegram to MT4/MT5 using AI EA

The Expert Advisor (EA) runs inside MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and executes the trades received from Signal Copier Bridge.

Download the appropriate EA from the official MQL Market:

3. OpenAI API Key

An OpenAI API (ChatGPT) key is required to enable AI-powered signal parsing. The AI can understand trading signals written in different formats and languages without requiring predefined templates or parsing rules.









SUPPORTED SIGNALS WITH THESE TRADING ACTIONS

Your trading signals can be in any format or language. They may include complete trade instructions or only partial details. Any missing information can be added, and existing instructions can be overridden, using your receiver settings.

1. Buy/Sell action

Trading size in contract size (lots), % balance, margin amount

Market order, stop order and limit order

SL and TP in absolute price, pips and % price change

Multiple TPs

Strategy ID

Trailing stop in buy/sell order

2. Cancel pending orders action

Cancel orders by order type

Cancel orders by Strategy Id

Cancel orders by symbol

3. Close opening positions action

Close partial of positions

Close positions by order type

Close positions by symbol

Close positions by profit filter

Close positions by Strategy Id

4. Set SL/TP action

Set SL/TP using absolute price, pips and % price change

Filter orders/positions by type, symbol, profit...

5. Set Breakeven action

Set breakeven

Custom breakeven point

Filter positions by type, symbol, profit...

6. Set trailing stop action

Set trailing stop with Trigger and Distance in price, pips and % price change

Filter positions by type, symbol, profit...



HOW TO COPY TRADING SIGNALS FROM TELEGRAM TO MT4/MT5 USING AI?

Step 1 : Download and install Signal Copier Bridge.

: Download and install Signal Copier Bridge. Step 2 : Download Telegram to MT4 using AI or Telegram to MT5 using AI Expert Advisor and install it in your MetaTrader platform.

: Download Telegram to MT4 using AI or Telegram to MT5 using AI Expert Advisor and install it in your MetaTrader platform. Step 3 : Open Signal Copier Bridge and connect your Telegram account.

: Open Signal Copier Bridge and connect your Telegram account. Step 4: Configure your signal sources and tailor your receiver settings to fit your trading strategy and risk management preferences.

Once the setup is complete, Signal Copier Bridge will continuously monitor your selected Telegram groups and channels. Whenever a trading signal is detected, it will be analyzed using AI and automatically executed on your MT4 or MT5 trading account.





HOW TELEGRAM TO MT4/MT5 USING AI WORKS

Step 1: Receive a Telegram trading signal

Whenever a new trading signal is posted in a Telegram group or channel connected to your Telegram account, it is detected and captured automatically.

Step 2: AI analyzes the trading signal

Our AI analyzes and interprets the trading signal, understanding different formats, writing styles, and languages without requiring predefined templates or parsing rules.

Step 3: Apply your trading preferences

Before the trade is executed, your receiver settings are applied automatically to match your trading strategy, including:

Risk management

Symbol filtering and symbol mapping

Position size limits

Stop Loss and Take Profit strategies

Breakeven settings

Trailing stop settings

And many more advanced options...

Step 4: Execute the trade in MT4/MT5

Once all customizations have been applied, the final trading signal is executed instantly on your MT4/MT5 trading account.





TELEGRAM TO MT4/MT5 USING AI SETUP GUIDELINES

How to connect Telegram account?

You connect your Telegram account vis Signal Copier Bridge application. After install the app, open it and you will see the screen to connect your Telgram account.

Step 1: Enter Telegram App ID and App Hash

As this application is fully self-hosted, you need to use your own Telegram App Id and App Hash. Enter your Telegram App Id and App Hash here and click Continue.

If you don't know what is these information, please see the guidelines below.

Step 2: Enter phone number

In this step, enter the phone number associated with your Telegram account. The phone number must be in international format, starting with + followed by the country code.

For example, if your Telegram account uses a US phone number:

Country code: +1

Phone number: 202 555 0123

You should enter +12025550123. Then click Continue. Telegram will send a Login Code to your Telegram app.

Step 3: Enter login code

The login code is a random number, for example: 12345. Enter the Login Code you received in the previous step and click the Continue button.

Step 4: Enter 2FA password

This step is only required if 2FA is enabled on your Telegram account. Otherwise, it will be skipped automatically.

Enter the 2FA password used to secure your Telegram account and click Continue.





How to get Telegram App ID and App Hash?

To get your Telegram App ID and App Hash, please follow these steps:

Go to https://my.telegram.org

Sign in with your Telegram account (enter your phone number and the verification code sent via Telegram).

Click API development tools .

. Fill out the form with some basic information about your application.

After creating the application, you'll see:

App ID is a number, e.g. 12345678

is a number, e.g. 12345678 App Hash is a long string, e.g. abcdef1234567890xyz





How to get AI Key?

To get your OpenAI (ChatGPT) AI Key, please follow these steps:

Go to https://platform.openai.com

Sign in with your OpenAI account

Navigate to the API keys section: https://platform.openai.com/api-keys

Click Create new secret key

Give your API key a name and click Create Secret Key.

After that, your new API key will be generated. It looks like a long string of characters: sk-proj-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx





How to connect MT4/MT5 account?

Step 1: Download Telegram to MT4 using AI or Telegram to MT5 using AI Expert Advisor.

Download Telegram to MT4 using AI or Telegram to MT5 using AI Expert Advisor. Step 2: Double-click on the EA to install, no Inputs required at all. Rememeber to enable Allow Algo trading to let the EA able to place trades

Double-click on the EA to install, no Inputs required at all. Rememeber to enable to let the EA able to place trades Step 3: Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL by doing this: Click Tools menu, select Options , click Expert Advisors tab Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL If you are using MT5 terminal, enter 127.0.0.1 (there is no http://). Otherwise, if you are using MT4 terminal, enter http://127.0.0.1 (with http://)

Enable by doing this:

Notes:

127.0.0.1 is your own computer/server, not an external server elsewehre.

Your connected trading account in the terminal will be used.

You just need to install the EA in only one chart and you can trade any symbols. Any chart is ok.

and you can trade any symbols. Any chart is ok. Remember to install and start Signal Copier Bridge to let connect. Otherwise, the connection status will be shown in the top-left corner of terminal as waiting or disconnected.











