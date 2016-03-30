USD/JPY Door Open for a Test of 110.67 – Commerzbank

According to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, the pair could be poised for a visit of the 110.60 area.



Key Quotes



“USD/JPY’s correction higher has failed at the top of a 6 week channel at 113.99 and we note the Elliott wave count is suggesting that the market will fail here”.



“We will need a close above 114.88 (38.2% retracement) to confirm short term reversal. For now we would allow for further weakness and a slide to the 112.00 mid point and the 110.67 mid March low”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

