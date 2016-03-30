Loonie Soars After Yellen Dovish Remarks

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The USD tumbled against the CAD after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivered a speech at the Economic Club of New York. The USD had been weaker after the March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) had downgraded economic projections and emphasized the “gradual” nature of future rate hikes. Last week hawkish Fed members tried to put the April FOMC as “live” which saw the greenback recover across the board awaiting confirmation from Yellen today. Janet Yellen offered a repeat of the topics she addressed during her press conference after the publication of the FOMC statement on ... READ MORE