FXWIREPRO: EUR/AUD Bounces Off Trendline Support, Good to Buy Dips

EUR/AUD has bounced off trendline support around 1.4785 and is currently trading at 1.4821 levels.

has bounced off trendline support around 1.4785 and is currently trading at 1.4821 levels. Stochs have rolled over from oversold region and RSI is biased north.

The pair finds resistance at 1.4837 (5-DMA), while immediate support is located at 1.4787 (session lows Mar 29th).

Amid a vacant calendar in Australia, the euro area M3 Money Supply and Private Sector Loans are in focus. Markets will also closely follow today’s speech by Fed's Yellen.



Recommendation: Good to buy dips around 1.4810, SL: 1.4780, TP: 1.4845/1.4855/1.4870





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

