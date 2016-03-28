The Easter week will set the tone for the world's economy. Here's why

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It is a short week - at least for the world’s financial markets, if not for the rest of us. But the Easter break often sets the tone for global economic trends later in the year. After a disappointing opening to the year, the past five weeks have seen reasonable recovery in spirits. The oil price has recovered, most equity markets are well up on their earlier lows, and in the US they are now talking more about another rise in interest rates in June. So will this more positive mood continue? Here are five things to look for this week, to give us some clues. First, what will happen to the ... READ MORE