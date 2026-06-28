Gold Trap Reversal Pro User Guide

BUY PRODUCT https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183444
Gold Trap Reversal Pro flags the moment price throws a false breakout that traps the crowd — price pokes out beyond a tight area, lures traders in the wrong direction, then snaps back and runs for real the other way. You enter the instant the trap springs, standing on the opposite side of the trapped herd.
Every signal ships with a complete trade plan drawn on the chart:
- Buy / Sell arrow on the closed signal bar.
- Structure Stop Loss (auto, ATR-scaled around the protective swing — trap reversals keep it tight).
- 4 Take-Profit rungs at R-multiples (partial scaling).
- Risk/Reward zones shaded behind price.
- Live Win-Rate panel — per-TP W/L, hit-rate, net points, with a ★ on the recommended rung.
- MTF Scan radar — signals + strength across many symbols × timeframes at once.
⚠️ This is a reversal system built on false-breakout traps — it works best at key highs/lows or right after a tight consolidation. It underperforms in a strong one-way trend with no clear trap. Always manage your own risk and lot size.
Free companion tools
Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.
1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals
The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).
- %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
- Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
- Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
- → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)
2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram
A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.
- One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID
- Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff
- → Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)
2. Reading the chart
|Element
|Meaning
|Green up-arrow
|Buy signal (closed bar) — a false break DOWN was reclaimed
|Red down-arrow
|Sell signal (closed bar) — a false break UP was reclaimed
|Red line
|Stop Loss (structure + ATR)
|Gold dashed line
|Entry
|Green lines TP1–TP4
|Take-Profit rungs (R-multiples)
|Gold ★ line
|Recommended TP rung (best balanced win-rate × profit)
|Shaded zones
|Risk (red) / Reward (green)
No repaint: an arrow appears only after its bar closes and never moves. Backtest = live behaviour.
3. On-chart panels
- Win-Rate panel: for the current symbol, lists each rung TP1…TP4 with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and marks the ★ recommended rung. Use it to choose which rung to favour.
- MTF Scan radar: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes ( M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 ), cells show direction/strength, the SUMMARY column shows UP/DOWN/FLAT. Drag to move, click the header to resize (S/M/L). Spot the strongest setups without opening each chart.
4. Inputs (by the label shown in MT5)
Inputs are grouped in the same order they appear in the dialog. The "Displayed label" column is the exact text you see in MT5.
Signal direction
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Which signals to show
|Both
|Show signals: Buy only / Sell only / Both
Signal strength (entry quality)
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Gate weak signals (range + decisive close)
|false
|Filter out weak signals (wide range + decisive close required). false = take every detected trap reversal
|Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off
|0.8
|Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off. Used only when the gate is ON
|Min close position in signal dir within bar (0..1); 0 = off
|0.60
|Min close position in the signal direction within the bar (0..1); 0 = off
Trading session
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Enable trading session filter (off = run all day)
|false
|Restrict signals to a GMT window (off = run all day)
|Start time (GMT) — indicator runs from this time
|"13:00"
|Window start (GMT)
|End time (GMT) — indicator runs until this time
|"17:00"
|Window end (GMT). Default ≈ London/New-York overlap (winter)
Chart history
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Chart history to scan (bars)
|10000
|Number of historical bars scanned on the chart
Stop Loss & Take Profit
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Stop Loss distance (x ATR)
|3.0
|Stop-Loss distance (× ATR) around the protective swing
|Take Profit 1 (R:R, 0 = off)
|1.0
|Take-Profit 1 (R:R); 0 = off
|Take Profit 2 (R:R, 0 = off)
|2.0
|Take-Profit 2 (R:R); 0 = off
|Take Profit 3 (R:R, 0 = off)
|3.0
|Take-Profit 3 (R:R); 0 = off
|Take Profit 4 (R:R, 0 = off)
|4.0
|Take-Profit 4 (R:R); 0 = off
MTF Scan
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Scan multiple symbols & timeframes
|true
|Scan multiple symbols & timeframes
|Symbols, comma separated (empty = Market Watch)
|""
|Symbol list, comma-separated (empty = Market Watch)
|Max symbols
|100
|Max symbols to scan
|Timeframes
|"M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1"
|Timeframes scanned in the radar
|Send signals to the auto-trade EA
|true
|Publish signals to the companion auto-trade EA
|Attach per-TP win-rate to published signals (for DangerMonitor)
|true
|Attach per-TP win-rate to published signals
|Signal ID (EA must use the same)
|931901
|Signal ID — the EA must use the same value
Trade setup display
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Show last N setups (0 = all)
|0
|Show last N setups (0 = all)
|Shade risk/reward zones
|true
|Shade risk/reward zones
|Draw ONLY the recommended TP line (hide other TP rungs)
|false
|Draw only the recommended TP line. false = show all 4 rungs
|Show win-rate panel
|true
|Show the on-chart win-rate panel
Alerts
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Enable alerts
|false
|Master alert switch
|Popup window
|true
|Popup window on a new signal
|Sound
|false
|Play sound
|Push to phone
|false
|Push notification to phone (MetaQuotes ID)
|Sound file
|"alert.wav"
|Sound file
5. Recommended presets
Starting points — tune to your symbol, broker spread and risk appetite.
|Setting
|Scalp (M5)
|Day (M15–H1)
|Swing (H4–D1)
|Chart timeframe
|M5
|M15 or H1
|H4 or D1
|Stop Loss distance (× ATR)
|2.0–2.5
|3.0 (default)
|3.0–3.5
|TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / TP4 (R:R)
|1 / 1.5 / 2 / 3
|1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (default)
|1 / 2 / 3.5 / 5
|Gate weak signals
|true (cut noise)
|false–true
|false
|Enable trading session filter
|true (London/NY)
|optional
|false
|Favoured TP rung (panel ★)
|TP1–TP2
|TP2–TP3
|TP3–TP4
Notes:
- Scalping gold is noisy — turning Gate weak signals ON plus a session window filters low-quality traps.
- Trap reversals are strongest at key highs/lows or after a tight squeeze; the cleaner the prior compression, the better.
- Swing trades ride longer; widen the SL slightly and stretch the upper TP rungs.
- Let the ★ recommended rung in the win-rate panel guide partial exits once it has enough samples.
6. Companion EA (optional)
GoldTrapReversalProEA auto-executes the indicator's signals (market entry + the same SL/TP ladder).
- On the indicator: keep "Send signals to the auto-trade EA" = true and note the "Signal ID" (931901).
- On the EA: set the matching Signal ID, lot/risk and execution mode, enable Algo Trading.
- Run both on the same terminal so the EA reads the live signal stream.
7. Honest limitations
- Reversal only — needs a clear false-breakout trap; weak in a strong one-way trend with no trap.
- Signals are closed-bar; you act on the next bar's open.
- Win-rate / net-point figures are historical sample stats, not a profit guarantee.
- Always size positions to your own risk plan.