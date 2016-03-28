AUD/USD Snapping the Uptrend - BBH

The Australian dollar snapped a three-week advance and shed almost 1.3% last week.



Key Quotes:



"The 61.8% post-ECB and post-FOMC retracements are found near $0.7510. Like sterling, the RSI is neutral, but the MACDs have turned lower.



If this month's gains are being corrected, the $0.7460 area that was approached on March 24 represents a 38.2% retracement.



The 50% retracement is found just below $0.7400. If the entire Q1 moves is being retraced, its 38.2% retracement is $0.7355.



Ironically, this negative near-term technical picture is emerging as 50-day average is on the verge of crossing above the 200-day average.



Even if one places importance on this signal, our reading of the technical conditions suggests better levels will likely be seen."





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

