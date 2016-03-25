When do markets close for Good Friday?

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Easter comes early this year, and U.S. financial markets will be closed on Good Friday, which falls on March 25, while U.K. and some continental markets will be closed for Easter Monday as well. Good Friday isn't a federal holiday in the U.S., so the Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its second and final revision to fourth-quarter gross domestic product data at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. U.S. investors won't have a chance to react to the release until Monday, March 28, since the CME’s Globex exchange, where equity, interest rate, forex, energy, commodity and metals futures trade, will be ... READ MORE