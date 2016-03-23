USD/JPY: Bulls Hunting Down 114.50/155.00 - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained the technical conditions surrounding USD/JPY.



Key Quotes:



"The MACD has turned bullish and the RSI appears set to make a near term break above 50. The 9 day MA (112.59) has been breached, shifting the focus to the 21 day MA around 113.



We look to further gains and anticipate a test of resistance in the 114.50-115 range. Such a break would open up the potential for a rally to 117.50 and 120."





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

