Moody's: Brexit poses manageable credit challenges for UK and EU

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The economic costs of the UK leaving the European Union would outweigh the potential benefits and would have credit implications for a range of bond issuers, including the UK government, banks, insurers and non-financial companies, Moody's Investors Service said in a report published today. The report assesses the potential economic and credit impact of a British vote to leave the EU, known as "Brexit", on non-financial corporates, infrastructure companies, banks, insurers, sub-sovereigns, structured finance securities and EU-based issuers. "A UK vote to leave the EU would create heightened uncertainty, which ... READ MORE