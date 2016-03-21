Croatia Retail Sales Fall For First Time In 5 Months

Croatia's retail sales decreased at the start of the year, after rising in the previous four months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Retail sales volume dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent month-over-month in January, in contrast to a 0.7 percent climb in December.



Similarly, retail trade value fell 1.2 percent monthly in January, reversing a 0.7 percent gain in the prior month.



On an annual basis, retail sales growth eased to 2.9 percent in January from 4.1 percent a month ago. In value terms, sales increased at a slower pace of 1.6 percent, after a 3.2 percent gain in December.





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