Australia Retail Sales Add 0.3% In January

04 Maret 2016 8:30 AM



The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$24.834 billion.



That was shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the flat reading in December.



There were rises in other retailing (1.4 percent), household goods retailing (1.0 percent), cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (1.0 percent) and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.1 percent).



Food retailing (-0.2 percent) and department stores (-1.3 percent) both fell in January.



There were rises in New South Wales (0.5 percent), Queensland (0.3 percent), South Australia (0.4 percent), Western Australia (0.2 percent), Tasmania (1.0 percent), the Australian Capital Territory (0.7 percent) and the Northern Territory (1.3 percent).



Victoria (0.0 percent) was relatively unchanged in January 2016.

Online retail turnover contributed 2.9 percent to total retail turnover.

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