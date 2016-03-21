Yen Rises Against Majors

The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to 125.43 against the euro and 160.65 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 125.65 and 161.47, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 111.22 and 114.72 from Friday's closing quotes of 111.54 and 114.97, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 122.00 against the euro, 156.00 against the pound, 110.00 against the greenback and 112.00 against the franc.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

