USDJPY pops a quick ton from 110.65 - BOJ rumours flying around

Talk of the BOJ doing a ring-around Here we go with the intervention stuff. For those that don't know the drill, the BOJ like to pick up the phone to banks just to ask the rate. That's usually enough to have the market covering for fear of real intervention. It's a ploy used by many CB's in similar circumstances. It's going to place some increased focus on the weekend and the early Asia open on Monday. In Feb we had intervention talk flying around and I wrote in a post; "Feb 11th The chatter has grown about BOJ intervention and it's all been overblown as usual. The BOJ are not going to step in to stop moves of a ... READ MORE