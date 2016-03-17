Tech Targets: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY - UOB

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EUR/USD: Bullish: Take partial profit at 1.1245. The overnight high has been 1.1242 which was just below the 1.1245 target that was first indicated last Friday. As mentioned several time in recent updates, the upside potential is limited and those who are long should look to take partial profit at 1.1245. The next resistance is at 1.1300. GBP/USD: Bearish: Immediate target at 1.4000. GBP dropped to a low of 1.4053 but the subsequent sharp rally certainly does not bode well for our bearish view. However, only a move above 1.4305 would indicate that our view is wrong. NZD/USD: Neutral: Bullish only if daily ... READ MORE