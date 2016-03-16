EUR/JPY Rejected off 126.00 Resistance

EUR/JPY saw heavy demand in early Tokyo, sending the pair straight into the 126.00 resistance level - prior triple bottom -, from where offers have managed to cap further upside, allowing a mild correction lower towards 125.80, current price.



EUR/JPY technicals



According to Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet: "The short term technical picture for the pair suggests that the upward corrective movement can extend, as in the 1 hour chart, the pair met buying interest around its 100 SMA, whilst the technical indicators have recovered from oversold levels, and maintain tepid bullish slopes below their mid-lines."



"In the 4h chart, the RSI indicator heads higher around 46, while Momentum indicator has resumed its decline within bearish territory, indicating limited scope for rallies and an increasing risk of a downward move towards fresh lows", Bednarik adds.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)



