Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors

The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 4-day lows of 0.7479 against the U.S. dollar, 85.04 against the yen and 1.4850 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7511, 85.49 and 1.4767, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 1.1230 and 0.9948 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1249 and 0.9959, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.72 against the greenback, 81.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro, 1.09 against the kiwi and 0.97 against the loonie.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

