AUD/NZD Back Above 1.12 Mark, Good to Buy on Dips
Currency

AUD/NZD Back Above 1.12 Mark, Good to Buy on Dips

14 March 2016, 04:48
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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AUD/NZD Back Above 1.12 Mark, Good to Buy on Dips

  • Pair is currently trading at 1.1230 levels. 
  • It made intraday high at 1.1232 and low at 1.1205 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment. 
  • On the downside, key support level falls at 1.1060 levels. 
  • A daily close below key support will drag the around 1.0937/ 1.0822/1.0570 levels thereafter. 
  • Alternatively, current upward movement will take the parity towards key resistance at 1.1298/1.1590 marks thereafter. 
  • In addition, 20D, 30D and 55D EMA suggests bullish trend. 
  • Market will focus on RBNZ governor Wheeler speech as well as RBA’s monetary policy meeting minutes due tomorrow. This will provide further direction to the parity.

Trade idea:

Go long in AUD/NZD around 1.1220, stop loss 1.1144 and target 1.1298/ 1.1590 levels.


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#AUDNZD, Back Above 1.12 Mark, Good to Buy on Dips