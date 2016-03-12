Forex Weekly Outlook March 14-18

The ECB's massive policy announcement did not receive the desired fall in the euro, and the US dollar lost ground in an exciting week. Rate decisions in Japan the US, the UK and Switzerland, Employment data from the UK, the US and Australia, US inflation, manufacturing and sentiment figures. These are the highlights for this week. Join us as we explore these market-movers on our weekly outlook. The European Central Bank used every trick in the book to avoid a dangerous deflation-trap in its monthly rate meeting. Draghi cut the deposit rate by 10 basis points to...