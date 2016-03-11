AUD/USD: Bulls Struggling to Take-out 0.7500 Amid Higher commodities

The overnight recovery in the AUD/USD pair gained further traction over the last hour, as improved risk sentiment on rebounding oil prices underpins the Aussie.



AUD/USD re-attempts 0.7500

Currently, the AUD/USD pair rallies 0.50% to 0.7491, struggling hard to take-out 0.75 barrier. A sudden turnaround in the risk conditions as the Asian equities pare losses, tracking the oil prices, boost the demand for higher yielding/ riskier currencies such as the AUD and therefore, adds to the ongoing recovery in the AUD/USD pair.



More so, the strong gains seen in the copper and gold prices also benefit the resource-linked Aussie, while focus now turns towards a host of fresh economic data from China this weekend. China is due to release industrial production, fixed asset investment and retail sales data on Saturday.



AUD/USD Levels to watch



The pair finds the immediate resistance at 0.7528 (Mar 9 High) above which gains could be extended to the next hurdle located at 0.7550 (psychological levels). On the flip side, the immediate support located at 0.7469/65 (5-DMA/ daily pivot). Selling pressure is likely to intensify below the last, dragging the Aussie to 0.7401/00 (10-DMA).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)





