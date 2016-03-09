U.S. Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

Thestrengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The U.S. dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.0974 against the euro and 0.9979 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1009 and 0.9956, respectively.The greenback edged up to 1.4183 against the pound and 0.7412 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4212 and 0.7438, respectively.Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to 5-day highs of 0.6732 and 1.3442 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6741 and 1.3408, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the euro, 1.01 against the franc, 1.39 against the pound, 0.72 against the aussie, 0.66 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.





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