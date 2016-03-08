Franc Rises Ahead Of Swiss Unemployment Data
Currency

Franc Rises Ahead Of Swiss Unemployment Data

8 March 2016, 08:53
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Franc Rises Ahead Of Swiss Unemployment Data

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss unemployment data for February in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 1:45 am ET. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent in February.

Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc rose against its major rivals.

As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0946 against the euro, 1.4141 against the pound, 0.9930 against the U.S. dollar and 113.75 against the yen.


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