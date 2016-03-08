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Franc Rises Ahead Of Swiss Unemployment Data
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss unemployment data for February in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 1:45 am ET. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent in February.
Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc rose against its major rivals.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss unemployment data for February in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 1:45 am ET. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent in February.
Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc rose against its major rivals.
As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0946 against the euro, 1.4141 against the pound, 0.9930 against the U.S. dollar and 113.75 against the yen.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com