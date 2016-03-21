U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors

The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.1253 against the euro and 1.4392 against the pound, from early lows of 1.1285 and 1.4467, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback edged up to 0.9713 and 111.56 from early lows of 0.9689 and 111.22, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the euro, 1.40 against the pound, 0.99 against the franc and 116.00 against the yen.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

