Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Retail Sales Data

Destatis is slated to release German retail sales for February in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.7 percent rise in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the yen. Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro held steady.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.7894 against the pound, 1.0932 against the Swiss franc, 1.1324 against the U.S. dollar and 127.09 against the yen.





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