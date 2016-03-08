AUD/USD Dumped on Awful China Trade, 0.7400 Eyed?

The selling pressure behind theintensified following the release of poor Chinese trade data, knocking-offto fresh session lows.



Currently, the AUD/USD pair drops -0.58% to 0.7425, hovering close to fresh session lows struck at 0.7419 shortly after the data release. The Aussie extended its corrective mode further to the south after worse than expected Chinese exports and imports data raised worries over the country’s external demand and also reinforced China slowdown fears. China is Australia’s biggest trading partner.



Moreover, the Asian markets sell-off spurred risk-off moods across the board, with markets giving up higher yielding assets such as the AUD in favour of the safe-havens. While the retreat in oil and copper prices after the recent rally, also weighs down on the Aussie.



Meanwhile, markets will digest the latest China data and assess its impact on the global market sentiment, keeping AUD bulls at bay for now.



AUD/USD Levels to watch



The pair finds the immediate resistance at 0.7455/61 (1h 10-SMA/daily high) above which gains could be extended to the next hurdle located at 0.7500 (psychological levels). On the flip side, the immediate support located at 0.7417 (1h 50-SMA/ 5--DMA). Selling pressure is likely to intensify below the last, dragging the Aussie to 0.7355/44 (1h 100-SMA/ daily pivot).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)