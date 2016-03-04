Watching a possible rally on Cable but it is still a sell into strength

Market Overview The trading outlook continues its improving trend as a whole range of markets show that sentiment is far less stressed than it was just two or three weeks ago. With US Treasury yields climbing, oil price on the rise and a breakout in copper, several key signals are all moving positively around the same time. Traders will though be watching the key service sector data from the US, the ISM Non-manufacturing, which could potentially scupper the rally. Last week’s Markit services PMI dropped unexpectedly below 50 and...