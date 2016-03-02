Do we see a head and shoulders forming in the USDJPY?

The USDJPY tumbled from the "get go" in trading today falling toward the 200 hour MA and 38.2% of the move up from last weeks low. The pair has rebounded toward an early swing high on Friday and in my minds eye are seeing visions of a head and shoulder formation forming. For every H&S that forms, there is another that fails (we just don't hear or talk about them). So like to let the price action decide. Right now the 113.21-27 area seems like a level to lean against on the topside and a break of the neckline SHOULD get the ... read more