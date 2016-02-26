Returns on Currency/Commodity Pairs - What should you be focusing on?

Returns on Currency/Commodity Pairs

As a new or novice trader stepping into the world of forex and commodities trading, it is useful to know that not all pairs offer the same return per pip.

Infact, returns vary based on the prevailing currency/commodity price. As an illustration, find below the returns on 4 of the commonly traded currency pairs/commodities and their return per pip.

Table below is sorted in order of the currency/commodity offering the highest return per pip.

Ref Name Rate (as of 26 Feb, 2016) Lot size Lot Type Return per pip (base currency) Return per pip (Pound Sterling) Return per 100 pips (Pound Sterling) 1 NZDUSD 0.67569 1 Standard 0.0000148 0.0000106 105.52 2 EURUSD 1.10117 1 Standard 0.0000091 0.0000065 64.75 3 USDJPY 112.926 1 Standard 0.0000089 0.0000063 63.14 4 GOLD 1230.47 1 Standard 0.0000081 0.0000058 57.95

*Pound Sterling to US Dollar Price used for calculations = 0.7130