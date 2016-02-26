EUR/GBP retreats from highs, near 0.7910

26 Februari 2016 6:36 AM

is so far managing well to keep the trade in the upper bound of the weekly range, now around 0.7910 after a brief test of the 0.7125/30 band.



The European cross is confirming the bullish tone seen this year, posting gains in six out of eight weeks so far and jumping more than nine big-figures since November’s troughs around the 0.7000 handle, all mostly sustained by a much weaker tone surrounding the British pound, hammered in turn by ‘Brexit’ fears.



Absent releases in the UK, the omnipresent ‘Brexit’ remains a top catalyst for GBP, while EMU’s Economic Sentiment and advanced German inflation figures for the current month will grab all the attention this side of the Channel.



EUR/GBP key levels



The European cross is now up 0.21% at 0.7911 facing the next hurdle at 0.7977 (high Dec.1 2014) followed by 0.8007 (high Dec.16 2014) and then 0.8041 (high Nov.27 2014). On the other hand, a breach of 0.7758 (20-day sma) would aim for 0.7715 (2-month uptrend) and finally 0.7523 (low Feb.3).





EUR/GBP is so far managing well to keep the trade in the upper bound of the weekly range, now around 0.7910 after a brief test of the 0.7125/30 band...(Market News Provided by FXstreet)