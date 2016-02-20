Cable Rallies After EU President Confirms EU-UK Deal Done

Unless Cameron heard what he wanted to hear, as we detailed earlier, he would not have campaigned for the UK to remain in the bloc ahead of an expected referendum on membership in June.... which would likely have rocked the EU once again. Well after 30 minutes of chaos after the bell tonight, EU President Donald Tusk has tweeted that "Deal. Unanimous support for new settlement." GBPUSD is rallying on the news but now comes the fun part where Cameron persuades an increasingly euroskeptic Britain to...