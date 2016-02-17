MAKE MONEY INVESTING IN PAMM ACCOUNT

What is PAMM?

PAMM means Percent Allocation Money Management or Percent Allocation Management Module.



If you are an investor that wishes to invest your money to be managed by a manager to trade for you and make profit for you, then you will register with the broker of your manager.



The broker receives your money from you and then transfer it to the account of your manager and assign you a percentage of your profit which is equivalent with the money you invested.



When ever a profit is made from your money and that of other investors, the percentage of the money you deposited will be automatically yours.



Other investors, who invested will also collect the percentage profit of their deposit from the same PAMM Account.



One PAMM Account can accommodate as many investors that the Manager wishes.



It is noteworthy that Investors don't interfare in the business of making money for them rather are waiting for their profit which they withdraw from time to time.



They can decide to reinvest their profit by which their percentage will increase as well.



The PAMM Account Manager who make profits for Investors receives percentage from the profit he made for investors, then if he made an investment in the same PAMM Account he manages, he also receives the percentage profit of his deposit.



There are those who also get benefits from PAMM Accounts. Thay are called Partners.



Partners receive certain percentage from the profit made from PAMM ACCOUNT. They refer investors to a PAMM Account thereby getting a stipulated percentage of profits made in the trade.



So, a Broker, a Manager, an Investor, and a Partner all benefits from PAMM Account.



Let's give an example with the following diagram.









Investors Deposit to PAMM Account





Investor A deposited $30,000 (30%)

Investor B deposited $ 5,000 (5%)

Investor C deposited $15,000 (15%)

Investor D deposited $50,000 (50%)





TOTAL from investors TO PAMM Account which Manager uses to trade is

= $100,000 (100%).





The manager now made a profit of $12,500 at a particular period for the investors.





He has stipulated 20% of the profit for his charges for trading on their behalf, probably with that of his partners, being 20/100*12,500 = $2,500





Then, $12,500 -$2,500 = $10,000 will be shared to the investors according to their percentage deposit.



