All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts AUDUSD SELL SETUP 16 February 2016, 18:19 Kory Kaai 0 175 Hello traders AUDUSD-0.51% broke out of the up correction so I am expecting more downside. I posted a trade in wave patterns. You can sell any corrective structure on a lower degree. #audusd To add comments, please log in or register 🤖🔥🏆 BEST METATRADER 4 EAS | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 2257 1 🔥🏆🤖 BEST METATRADER 4 EAs | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 1021 0 1 Ultimate EA for Prop Firms - Presentation, Manual and Presets Trading Systems 2647 2 5 Trade AUDUSD with MFG 2022 Trading Strategies 548 0 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS at 13/08/2020 for EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 554 0 2 Australian Central Bank kept rates on slowing economy Analytics & Forecasts 341 0 3 AUD/USD: low interest rates are desirable Analytics & Forecasts 410 0 1 AUD/USD: commodity currencies increased against the backdrop of risks with raw material Analytics & Forecasts 330 0 AUD/USD: on the eve of the publication of NFP Analytics & Forecasts 323 0 2 AUD/USD: there is no reason to change the current monetary policy Analytics & Forecasts 267 0 1 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 12 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 28 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 28 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 35 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 31 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 35 0 217 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 59 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB