AUDUSD SELL SETUP
Analytics & Forecasts

AUDUSD SELL SETUP

16 February 2016, 18:19
Kory Kaai
Kory Kaai
0
175
Hello traders AUDUSD-0.51% broke out of the up correction so I am expecting more downside. I posted a trade in wave patterns. You can sell any corrective structure on a lower degree.

#audusd