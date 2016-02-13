Market Chaos Subsiding? Dollar Correction Over?

The outlook for the dollar in the week ahead is not about economic data or the FOMC and ECB minutes. It is about the stability of the global capital markets. Many are looking for an event or official action that will stop the rout that is of historic proportions to start the year. We too have been thinking about what it would take to stop the rot. However, none of the frequently mentioned events, like an agreement to cut oil output, or for a coordinated policy response by the major countries, are particularly likely. Nevertheless, .....