GBPAUD Terminal Pattern to Dictate Near-Term Price Action

Market volatility can be a trader’s best friend or worst enemy, depending on a few key factors. One of those factors is identifying and properly trading obvious technical patterns. GBPAUD is forming such a pattern on both a daily basis as well as an intraday basis. I mentioned the larger descending channel over the weekend, which is still unfolding. However, there is a smaller pattern that could present an opportunity in the meantime. Below is the larger channel that is still intact. Within the pattern above, there are two ...