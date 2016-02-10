Protect yourself from technical problems on your computer or VPS

Protection against failure platforms, computer or VPS is very important in automated trading.

One of the many concerns in automated trading is the technical side. When you trade manually and sit at your computer, you’ll find all the technical problems almost immediately. With automated trading, however, you can deal with technical issues and not knowing about them long enough for it to cause problems. If you do not want to invest in sophisticated solutions, you can use this clever tool for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform The solution consists of this tool (Expert Advisor) and Pushmon.com services. This service is free and enables very easy control mechanism, which is set URL pings on a regular basis. If the ping does not, the service will alert you according to preset scenarios. If your computer, VPS or trading platform fails, you will be informed soon.

Find out more about this protection against failure.