Do you want to know why you should be patient to trade the big levels?
Trading Ideas

Do you want to know why you should be patient to trade the big levels?

10 February 2016, 07:01
Francis Dogbe
Francis Dogbe
0
195

USDJPY shows why we watch the big levels 116.00 has been a big level for months and I've harped on about it enough times for it to become boring. The PA over the last 24 hours shows why I have. A lot of people had pencilled in the 115.50/60 level as the big one but I disagreed. 116.00 figure was the make or break number. The chart above is almost technical perfection. It shows a level that is tested over a good amount of time, and then breaks with strong momentum. Why did I see it as a big level? When a level holds..... Read more here 

#support, levels, resistance.