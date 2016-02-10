Do you want to know why you should be patient to trade the big levels?

USDJPY shows why we watch the big levels 116.00 has been a big level for months and I've harped on about it enough times for it to become boring. The PA over the last 24 hours shows why I have. A lot of people had pencilled in the 115.50/60 level as the big one but I disagreed. 116.00 figure was the make or break number. The chart above is almost technical perfection. It shows a level that is tested over a good amount of time, and then breaks with strong momentum. Why did I see it as a big level? When a level holds..... Read more here