After 17 Years, ECB Reveals $547 Billion in Central-Bank Assets
Analytics & Forecasts

After 17 Years, ECB Reveals $547 Billion in Central-Bank Assets

6 February 2016, 23:02
Francis Dogbe
Francis Dogbe
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almost half a trillion euros, according to previously secret information published on Friday by the European Central Bank in Frankfurt. The ECB set out details of the so-called Agreement on Net Financial Assets, a document signed before the introduction of the euro a decade and a half ago that regulated how the previously independent national central banks would manage their holdings of foreign currencies and bonds. While some of those national authorities have still to publish their individual......
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